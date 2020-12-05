Menu
Arcelia Munoz
1959 - 2020
BORN
August 17, 1959
DIED
December 3, 2020
Arcelia Munoz's passing at the age of 61 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heritage Funeral Home - Fort Stockton in Fort Stockton, TX .

Published by Heritage Funeral Home - Fort Stockton on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Heritage Funeral Home of The Big Bend
301 North Main St, Fort Stockton, Texas 79735
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Home - Fort Stockton
