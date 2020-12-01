Menu
Archbishop David
1952 - 2020
BORN
May 25, 1952
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
Indiana University Of Pennsylvania
United Methodist Church
Archbishop David's passing at the age of 68 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Semian Funeral Home in Taylor, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Funeral service
3:30p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Holy Trinity Orthodox Church
401 East Main Street, Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania 18705
Dec
1
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Holy Trinity Orthodox Church
401 East Main Street, Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania 18705
Funeral services provided by:
Semian Funeral Home
