Archie Clay
1943 - 2020
BORN
October 4, 1943
DIED
November 30, 2020
Archie Clay's passing at the age of 77 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Golden Gate Funeral Home in Fort Worth, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Golden Gate Funeral Home
5701 E Loop 820 S., Fort Worth, TX 76119
Funeral services provided by:
Golden Gate Funeral Home
RIP my Brother I Love you, I know we talked more last week with me checking on your wellness. We did get a chance to say we Loved each other each time to talked never had the feeling you wouldn't get better so I know you are at PEACE. LOVE YOU FROM SISTER VONCEIL CLAY PENNY, NIECES TOMIKA STEWARD, SHAY AND GREAT NEPHEW LANDON.
VONCEIL PENNY
Family
December 4, 2020