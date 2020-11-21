Menu
Archie Harper
1941 - 2020
BORN
September 8, 1941
DIED
November 19, 2020
Archie Harper's passing at the age of 79 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Denton-Wood Funeral Home in Carlsbad, NM .

Published by Denton-Wood Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street, Carlsbad, NM 88220
