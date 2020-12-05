Menu
Archie Stokley
1986 - 2020
BORN
November 26, 1986
DIED
August 14, 2020
Archie Stokley's passing at the age of 33 on Friday, August 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stallings Funeral Homes, Inc. - Elizabeth City in Elizabeth City, NC .

Published by Stallings Funeral Homes, Inc. - Elizabeth City on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Stallings Funeral Homes, Inc. - Elizabeth City
