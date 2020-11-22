Menu
Archie Thurston
1936 - 2020
BORN
January 6, 1936
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
Logan City Cemetery
Archie Thurston's passing at the age of 84 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home - Tremonton in Tremonton, UT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home - Tremonton website.

Published by Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home - Tremonton on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Logan Cemetery
1000 N 1200 E, Logan, Utah 84321
Funeral services provided by:
Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home - Tremonton
