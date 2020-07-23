Arla Marie Worlton Barney Saunders, 86, passed away on July 20, 2020. She was born Oct. 11, 1933, in Sugar City, Idaho, to William Joel Worlton and Elsie Mary Bean. She married LeRoy Barney on June 5, 1953, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They were blessed with 7 children. LeRoy passed away on Aug. 25, 1980. Arla soon moved to Utah to be closer to family. She married Earl Dean Saunders on Feb. 2, 1985, and added his 4 children to the family. Earl died March 1, 1996.



Arla was known for her many acts of service. She was "Grandma Arla" or "Aunt Arla" to all the children in the family, who excitedly received the treats she sent on birthdays and holidays. Her favorite church calling was nursery leader, and when she took treats to her class members, she also took treats for all their brothers and sisters, as well. When she still drove, she was known as the neighborhood taxi. She drove neighbors and friends to the bank, the post office, doctor's appointments, the grocery store, work, or even the hospital. Anytime Arla received a letter, handout, or treat, her first response was, "Who can I share this with?" She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



Arla is survived by 6 of her 7 children, Vicki Fisher (Gregory), Sharyn Barney, Kevin Barney (Sandy), Ron Barney, Paula Carino (Edmund), and Daryl Barney; her step children, Roger Saunders, Earleen Saunders, Wathene Larsen, and Colletta Saunders; her brothers, William Jack Worlton (Lois), Dale Reid Worlton (Marilyn), and Thomas Grover Worlton (Sharon); 21 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.



Arla was preceeded in death by her parents; her husband LeRoy; her husband Earl; her infant son, Bryan James Barney; her sister, Emily Beth Porter; and one grandson, Jonathan Carino.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Utah Food Bank, or similar charity.



There will be a viewing on Mon. July 27, from 6-8 pm, at Russon Mortuary, 1941 North Main, Farmington, Utah. Graveside services will be held Tue. July 28 at 10:00 am, at West Point City Cemetery, 40 N. 4000 W, West Point, Utah.

