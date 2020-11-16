Menu
Arlene Drayton
1973 - 2020
BORN
September 6, 1973
DIED
November 9, 2020
Arlene Drayton's passing at the age of 47 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Frank J. Barone Funeral Home in Brooklyn, NY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Frank J. Barone Funeral Home website.

Published by Frank J. Barone Funeral Home on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Frank J Barone Funeral Home
4502 Avenue D, Brooklyn, New York 11203
Funeral services provided by:
Frank J. Barone Funeral Home
