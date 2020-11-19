Arlene passed away peacefully at Ogden Regional Medical Center in Ogden, Utah on Friday, November 13,2020 of causes incident to age. Diane, Chuck, Whit and Starrla were blessed to be with her when she reunited with her beloved husband, family and friends.



Arlene was born and raised in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of George Aden Phelps and Stella Eliza Buckley Phelps. She graduated Ogden City Schools and, except for a short period of time in Reno, Nevada, spent her entire life in the Weber and Davis County area.



She married her lifelong love, Charles Roger Edson on November 2, 1954, and they lovingly raised five beautiful children together.



She spent fifteen years as a resident advisor at Clearfield Job Corps, where she thoroughly enjoyed her daily interaction with young people, and founded Mr. Cone with her husband, Ed in 1984. She was a gifted artist who could play anything on the piano upon hearing it once. She was known for bursting into song at the drop of a hat and seemed to have an endless juke box tucked away in her head. She was a seamstress, counselor, musician, mom, grandma, raconteur and friend to everyone. She had a keen political mind and was interested in practically everything going on in her world, but her fondest interest was in all things British and especially having to do with The Royal Family.



Arlene loved her family deeply and without question. She enfolded each and every one of us with love, respect and unfailing generosity. She reserved special places in her heart for each of her wonderful grandchildren, and they will always benefit from her wisdom, warmth and example.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Margaret and Mary; her husband; her daughter, Lori and her brother, Ralph.



She is survived by her sisters: Carma (Keith) Coleman of Ogden, Pat (Jack) Singleton of Washington Terrace, and her sister-in-law, Lynda Edson Arnold of Ogden. She is also survived by her children: Carol Ann (Tony) Whale of Boise, Idaho; Diane (Whit) Short-Freund of Plain City; Chuck Edson of Roy; and Roger (Lisa) Edson of North Little Rock, Arkansas, and her grandchildren: George, Starrla, Lexi, Andrew, Matt, Brett, Joie and Tyler.



Cremation at the direction of Myers Mortuary in Roy, Utah and interment at Evergreen Cemetery in Ogden on a date that has yet to be determined.



The family would like to thank Dr. Greg Almony and The Nurses at Ogden Regional for their kindness and compassion during a very difficult time for us.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.