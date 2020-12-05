Arlene Kurtz's passing at the age of 93 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Arlene in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hite Funeral Home website.
Published by Hite Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
