Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Arlene Marek
1931 - 2020
BORN
May 8, 1931
DIED
November 29, 2020
Arlene Marek's passing at the age of 89 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kolden Funeral Home - Arlington in Arlington, MN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Arlene in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kolden Funeral Home - Arlington website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Kolden Funeral Home - Arlington on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
504 7th Ave NW, Arlington, Minnesota 55307
Funeral services provided by:
Kolden Funeral Home - Arlington
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.