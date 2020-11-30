Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Arlene Pinkard
1932 - 2020
BORN
January 27, 1932
DIED
November 23, 2020
Arlene Pinkard's passing at the age of 88 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home in Cleveland, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Arlene in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Wake
10:00a.m.
E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home
2165 E. 89th St, Cleveland, OH 44106
Dec
2
Service
10:30a.m.
E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home
2165 E. 89th St, Cleveland, OH 44106
Funeral services provided by:
E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Alvera Thomas
Friend
November 30, 2020
Linda and Shelton, I am so sorry for the loss of your dear mom. You have my deepest sympathy.
Evelyn Morris
Friend
November 29, 2020
Linda, praying for you. Cherish your wonderful memories.
Angela Cooper
November 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ms. Leta Joy Murphy
Acquaintance
November 28, 2020