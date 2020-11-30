Arlene Pinkard's passing at the age of 88 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home in Cleveland, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Arlene in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home website.
Published by E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
