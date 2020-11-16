Menu
Arlene Rothganger
1925 - 2020
BORN
September 3, 1925
DIED
November 13, 2020
Arlene Rothganger's passing at the age of 95 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home in Harpursville, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Arlene in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home website.

Published by Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Gary , Mary & William
So sorry about the passing of your sister. I remember going to see Arlene and Bob when we lived on the farm. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Jim & Nancy (Wightman) Riley
Friend
November 15, 2020
Dear family, So sorry for the loss of Arlene. Take good care, Rev Janet Abel and Elizabeth Church.
Janet Abel
November 15, 2020