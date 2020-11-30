Arlene Stanton's passing at the age of 86 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by William F. Spencer Funeral Service in South Boston, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Arlene in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the William F. Spencer Funeral Service website.
Published by William F. Spencer Funeral Service on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.