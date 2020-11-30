Menu
Arlene Stanton
1934 - 2020
BORN
November 21, 1934
DIED
November 24, 2020
Arlene Stanton's passing at the age of 86 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by William F. Spencer Funeral Service in South Boston, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Arlene in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the William F. Spencer Funeral Service website.

Published by William F. Spencer Funeral Service on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Gate of Heaven Church
615 East Fourth Street, South Boston, Massachusetts
Funeral services provided by:
William F. Spencer Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Robbie, We are so sorry to hear of the loss of your Mum. She truly was a lovely lady.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Sleep in Peace Mrs. Stanton. God Bless you all.
Shelagh and Joe Ronca
Friend
November 27, 2020
"Big Arlene" will always be remembered as one of my many loving and caring Aunts. She always had a revolving door for us all. Sometimes we just visited, popped in for a cup of tea or for that occasional reprimand, and sometimes we slept over far longer than expected:) She holds a special place in my heart and will be forever remembered as a strong Aunt that had great influence in my life. She was there as so many other Aunts were to help us through some life's lessons. I will always love her.
Bernadette and Peter Kozak
Family
November 27, 2020
Always the mother , when I needed one after mine was gone . Big Arlene for my Baby Girls Jillian and Ryan . Really the only nana they ever had ,
They have never forgotten the things you've done for us , or the boys too .
We are going to miss you , I'm going to miss our phone calls that could last for an hour or so , just chatting on about everything under the sun .
You loved me and I loved you with my whole heart , I couldn't have never asked for a better substitute for my mother . When you get heaven please give her a hug for me and the kids , Mother Dear and GrandDad too .
So long my dear friend , ill see you when I get there ... Maybe ! RIP
Anne Rheault
Friend
November 27, 2020