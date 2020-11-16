Menu
Arlet Johnson
1926 - 2020
BORN
January 3, 1926
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
trinity lutheran church
Arlet Johnson's passing at the age of 94 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Wausau, WI .

Published by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church of Wausau
501 Stewart Avenue
Nov
19
Service
11:00a.m.
Live-streamed and available at www.helke.com
Funeral services provided by:
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
