Armando "Mondo" Luis Rodriguez



February 11, 1993 – November 14, 2020



Armando "Mondo" Luis Rodriguez was born February 11, 1993 to Daniel Rodriguez and Gina Villastrigo in Ogden, Utah. Mondo gained his wings on November 14, 2020 at the age of 27.



Mondo spent his younger years in the greater Ogden area, eventually moving toward Hooper, and then back to Ogden. Mondo always had a smile on his face and a laugh that was contagious. His robust personality would frequently leave those around him in laughter. He had a wild and free spirit that allowed him to live life to the fullest. His greatest memories growing up were hunting with his dad, grandpa, and brother. He loved to snowboard, play baseball, ride 4 wheelers, and football. He was an avid fan of the Raider's football team.



Mondo leaves behind his mom, dad, brother Danny, son Armando, two daughters Alizeayah and Aliyah, grandparents Santos and Carol Villastrigo, Luis Rodriguez, Reynalda "Nena" Rodriguez, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, famlily, and friends. He is preceded in death by his Uncle Luis Rodriguez, Uncle Chava Aparicio, and great grandparents.



Vigil services with a rosary will be held Friday, November 27th from 1pm-3pm at Aarons Mortuary located at 496 24th Street Ogden, UT. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks are required.

Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.