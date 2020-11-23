Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Armin Phillips
1966 - 2020
BORN
December 29, 1966
DIED
November 17, 2020
Armin Phillips's passing at the age of 53 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Herrmann Funeral Home in Fowlerville, MI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Armin in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Herrmann Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Herrmann Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Benjamin Cemetery
North Fowlerville Road, Fowlerville, Michigan 48836
Nov
20
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Benjamin Cemetery
North Fowlerville Road, Fowlerville, Michigan 48836
Funeral services provided by:
Herrmann Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.