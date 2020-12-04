Arnold Clary's passing at the age of 71 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon in Tryon, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Arnold in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon website.
Published by McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon on Dec. 4, 2020.
