Arnold Kaslon
1939 - 2020
BORN
June 12, 1939
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Catholic
United States Army
Arnold Kaslon's passing at the age of 81 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City, NE .

Published by Higgins Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Higgins Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
