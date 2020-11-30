Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Arnold Manning
1933 - 2020
BORN
October 4, 1933
DIED
November 28, 2020
Arnold Manning's passing at the age of 87 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jefferson Memorial Trussville in Trussville, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Arnold in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jefferson Memorial Trussville website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Jefferson Memorial Trussville on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Jefferson Memorial Trussville
1591 Gadsden Highway, Trussville, AL 35235
Dec
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Jefferson Memorial Trussville
1591 Gadsden Highway, Trussville, AL 35235
Dec
2
Burial
Jefferson Memorial Trussville
1591 Gadsden Highway, Trussville, AL 35235
Funeral services provided by:
Jefferson Memorial Trussville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Offering my deepest sympathy in behalf of the Manning family and friends during this time of bereavement. May the peace of God comfort you during this difficult time..
November 30, 2020
Dear Sue, Linda, and Family, My love and sympathy are with you at Arnold's passing. I cherish our many years of friendship and the memories we shared. I pray for God's comfort and peace at this time. Sincerely, Jamie Kirkland
Jamie Kirkland
Friend
November 29, 2020