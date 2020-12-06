Menu
Arnold Zingo
1939 - 2020
BORN
October 2, 1939
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
U.S. Army
Arnold Zingo's passing at the age of 81 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by LaHayne Funeral Home - Hammond in Hammond, IN .

Published by LaHayne Funeral Home - Hammond on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
LaHayne Funeral Home
6955 Southeastern Avenue, Hammond, Indiana 46324
Dec
10
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
LaHayne Funeral Home
6955 Southeastern Avenue, Hammond, Indiana 46324
Dec
10
Committal
12:30p.m.
Elmwood Cemetery
1413 - 169th Street, Hammond, Indiana 46324
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Mary Anne & Elden LaHayne
December 6, 2020