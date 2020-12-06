Menu
Arron Braswell
1948 - 2020
BORN
September 28, 1948
DIED
November 30, 2020
Arron Braswell's passing at the age of 72 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heath-Griffith Funeral Home in Tulsa, OK .

Published by Heath-Griffith Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Heath-Griffith Funeral Home Chapel
1823 W 51st St., Tulsa, Oklahoma 74107
Dec
7
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Springdale Baptist Church
1511 N. Lewis Ave., Tulsa, Oklahoma 74110
Funeral services provided by:
Heath-Griffith Funeral Home
