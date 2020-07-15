Artell Stark Bunot peacefully passed away Sun., July 12, 2020; at her home of natural causes. She was 99 years old.



She was born, Dec. 09, 1920, in South Weber, Utah; to loving parents Clifford Young Stark and Catherine Emma Jones Stark (Kate). Artell grew up on a farm and learned how to work hard at a very young age.



Artell graduated from Davis High School and Barnes Seminary in 1939.



She married Delbert Felix Bunot August 28, 1940 in South Weber Utah. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on Dec. 8, 1944.



Artell and Dell moved to Hooper, Utah, and built a small two room home on a small farm Dell had purchased. The house was added on to and Artell and Dell lived, raised their family, and passed away in this home.



Their small farm grew into a successful dairy and feed farm. Artell worked every bit as hard as Dell and their children on the farm, and somehow always kept her home, yard, and children clean and tidy. After selling the farm to her son and daughter-in-law, Artell continued taking care of the calves well into her 80's. Artell and Dell also took great pride in breeding, raising, and training Clydesdale horses.



Dell suffered from some of the worst Rheumatoid Arthritis symptoms, contracted a Staph Infection, and eventually was a double amputee. Artell lovingly cared for him and encouraged/supported him in being as independent as possible from 1980 to his death in 1995. Artell dealt with Dell's infirmities and death as well as other tumultuous times with much grace and fortitude, traits she is well-known for.



Artell is an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and Daughters of Utah Pioneers. She loved attending church, served diligently in many callings, was a valiant visiting teacher, and enjoyed serving and associating with other members of her community.



Artell is survived by her children: Bonnie (Richard) Savoie, Boyd Bunot, Darlene Rathbone; daughters-in-law, Maralyn Bunot and Dixie Bunot; sister, Cleone Linford; sister-in-law, Marlene Stark; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews.



Artell was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sons, Brent F. Bunot and Owen D. Bunot; son-in-law Jimmy Rathbone; grandson, Barney B. Bunot; great-grandchildren: Jayden B. Rathbone and Abbi A. Montag; siblings Edna (Lewis) Arave, Orba (Price) Bunot, Evan (Verena) Stark, and Reid (Marlene) Stark; and many other family members and friends she is now joyfully reunited with.



There are not words to express our eternal appreciation to Dixie Bunot who took such good care of Artell allowing her to stay in her home and pass with dignity.



Family will meet with family and friends Thursday, July 16, 2020, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Friday, July 17, 2020, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 5865 S. 1900 W., Roy, Utah. Graveside services will take place at 11:00 a.m. at the Hooper Cemetery, 5301 S. 6300 W., Hooper, Utah.



As we honor Artell, please consider and follow guidelines set forth by the state and county to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.



Services will be live streamed starting at 11:00 am on Myers Facebook page and Artell's on line obituary.

Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.