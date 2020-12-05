Arthur Allen's passing at the age of 91 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc in Leominster, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Arthur in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
