Arthur Allen
1929 - 2020
BORN
April 7, 1929
DIED
November 21, 2020
Arthur Allen's passing at the age of 91 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc in Leominster, MA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc.
109 West St., Leominster, Massachusetts 01453
Nov
27
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St, Leominster, MA 01453
Dec
5
Burial
10:30a.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
357 Main Street, Leominster, Massachusetts
Dec
5
Committal
10:30a.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
357 Main Street, Leominster, Massachusetts 01453
Mimi, Sorry for your loss. We think of you often. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Bethany, Michael &Elizabeth
Bethany Glidden-Dugas
Friend
December 4, 2020