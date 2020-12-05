Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Arthur Asfeld
1946 - 2020
BORN
November 27, 1946
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
Army Reserve
Catholic
Arthur Asfeld's passing at the age of 74 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ertl Funeral Home in Watkins, MN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Arthur in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ertl Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Ertl Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
9:30a.m.
St. Anthony Catholic Church
, Watkins, Minnesota
Dec
9
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Anthony Catholic Church
, Watkins, Minnesota
Funeral services provided by:
Ertl Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.