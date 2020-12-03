Arthur Conger's passing at the age of 86 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stephens Family Chapel in Grants Pass, OR .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Arthur in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stephens Family Chapel website.
Published by Stephens Family Chapel on Dec. 3, 2020.
