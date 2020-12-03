Menu
Arthur Conger
1934 - 2020
BORN
August 14, 1934
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
United States Navy
Wounded Warrior Project
Arthur Conger's passing at the age of 86 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stephens Family Chapel in Grants Pass, OR .

Published by Stephens Family Chapel on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
23
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
River Valley Community Church
405 NW 6th Street, Grants Pass, Oregon 97526
Stephens Family Chapel
