Arthur Dexter
1935 - 2020
BORN
May 2, 1935
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Arthur Dexter's passing at the age of 85 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Luddy & Peterson's Funeral Home & Crematory in New Britain, CT .

Published by Luddy & Peterson's Funeral Home & Crematory on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Luddy & Peterson's Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
My deepest condolences to Joyce Doug and family Jake and Joe. I had the privilege of meeting Art at public works department and for many years visited him after his retirement at his home. Art was well liked by many Meriden residents I’m going to miss the conversations as well as advice he shared with me as he kicked back in the recliner you will be missed my friend RIP
Ken Hodge
Friend
December 3, 2020
Dear Doug and Family, We were shocked to hear of Arts Passing he was a wonderful man and loved by everyone. Billy always thought a lot of him and if he needed advice he always went to Art. He loved talking to him on the phone and they always found something to talk about. May he RIP and God be with you all during this time of sadness. We love you all. Bill and Helen Fretz.
Bill Fretz
Friend
December 3, 2020
To the Dexter family, sorry to hear about Art. I won't forget his stories with my grandfather & Kenny Wright at the Greenwood lodge! Also him yelling @ me for driving with a coffee cup on the dash! Lol RIP.
Jeff Gallagher
Coworker
December 3, 2020
Joyce I’m so sorry for our loss.
Julies salon
Friend
December 3, 2020
To the Dexter Family, my sincere sympathy on Art's passing.
A true gentleman and an exceptional competitor.
David Finnance
Friend
December 3, 2020