Arthur Garcia
1937 - 2020
BORN
July 18, 1937
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
General Motors
Navy
Arthur Garcia's passing at the age of 83 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home in Adrian, MI .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home website.

Published by J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Jesus is Lord Ministries
3000 W. Beecher Rd, Adrian, Michigan 49221
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
