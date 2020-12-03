Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Arthur Guertin
1939 - 2020
BORN
October 20, 1939
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
United States Air Force
Arthur Guertin's passing at the age of 81 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Witty's Funeral Home in Orange, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Arthur in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Witty's Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Witty's Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Witty's Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.