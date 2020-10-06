Arthur Frederick Kunst, Sr., 98, formerly of DuBois, PA, passed away peacefully at his home in Bridgeville, PA on October 4, 2020.

Born September 1, 1922 on a farm in Osceola, South Dakota, he was the oldest of four sons to the late William and Amelia Kunst. He was predeceased by his brothers William, Arnold and Ronald, sister-in-law Lorraine Kunst, and great grandson Whit Trude. He was married for 67½ years to Sylbia Shirley Kunst who died in 2015.

In 1924 his family moved to the South Side of Chicago where Art began his working life at the age of 12 assisting his father at his filling station. Art was the 1940 valedictorian of his high school graduating class from Luther Institute in Chicago. He attended college at Northwestern University and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering. Upon graduation from Northwestern, he began his professional career at Western Electric Company in Chicago. He later furthered his education at the Illinois Institute of Technology obtaining a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Engineering and a Master's Degree in Business and Engineering Administration.

In 1942, while attending Northwestern University, Art enlisted in the US Navy and continuously served his country in an active and reserve capacity until retiring as a Naval Captain in 1977. During World War II he served in the Pacific Theater.

Art and Sylbia moved their family to DuBois, PA in 1955 where they raised their four children who survive: Sylbia Kunst and husband Frank Katrin, Bridgeville, PA; Sharon Trude, DuBois, PA; Arthur Kunst, Jr. and wife Cynthia, Carlisle, PA; and Donald Kunst and wife Terry, Lykens, PA; along with six grandsons: Will Trude, Ryan Trude, Michael Kunst, Sean Kunst, Garrison Kunst, and Steven Kunst, and a great grand-daughter, Baley Trude.

Art was employed in DuBois at Jeffers Electronics as an engineering manager. His professional career next took him to Airco Speer Carbon Company in St. Marys, PA where he worked as a professional engineer rising to the role of Assistant to the President.

In 1988, at the age of 66, Art joined PENNTAP – PA Technical Assistance Program as a senior technical specialist at University Park, State College, PA. For seven years he played a significant role in providing services on a statewide basis on economic development and job retention in PA.

While living in DuBois, Art was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and Christ Lutheran Church serving on various church committees and in leadership roles. His faith was a cornerstone of the values and ideals that Art and Sylbia imparted to their children.





Art had a life-long hobby with amateur ham radio which he began at an early age allowing him to talk with people all over the world. He served as the National Director of the Quarter Century Wireless Association and was recognized at a national hamfest as one of the longest continuing amateur radio operators in the country.

Art began biking and running in his 50's and competed in many running races until age 85. Upon retirement, Art and Sylbia traveled to more than 30 countries which enhanced his love of geography and history. They also enjoyed being Florida snowbirds.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Beinhauer Funeral Home located at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, PA. All guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and our staff will monitor attendance to ensure gathering restrictions for everyone's safety. A private memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 8 at 11:00 AM at the Beinhauer Funeral Home with private interment following the service at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville, PA with full military honors. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Scholarship Fund at Christ Lutheran Church at 875 Sunflower Drive, DuBois, PA 15801.

Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.