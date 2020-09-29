Arthur "Boyd" Naylor, 88, passed away September 22, 2020. He was born in Providence, Utah to Charles Arthur Naylor and Lily Vaterlaus Naylor on March 31, 1932. Boyd was a graduate of Ogden High School, Weber College, and the University of Utah, where he received a degree in Electrical Engineering. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1951 and served off the China Sea and then on the USS Philippine Sea off South Korea until he was discharged in 1955.



Boyd married the love of his life, Betty Jean Stratford, on June 20, 1957; later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, he served in many callings including Bishop.



Boyd was the kindest, most generous and decent man you could ever have the pleasure of knowing. He was a dedicated father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and would shovel his neighbors' driveways well into his 70s. He worked for the Railroad and as a missile trainer engineer for the US Air Force at Hill Air Force Base until he retired in 1990.



Boyd is survived by his son, Randy Naylor, 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and sister Ila Huff. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Joseph and Lynn, wife Betty, and children, JoAnn Ferre and Michael Rice.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. with a viewing prior from 10 to 10:40 a.m. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd.



