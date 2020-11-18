Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Arthur Peck
1930 - 2020
BORN
November 7, 1930
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
Arthur Peck's passing at the age of 90 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Behner Funeral Home & Crematory - Fairfield in Fairfield, IA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Arthur in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Behner Funeral Home & Crematory - Fairfield website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Behner Funeral Home & Crematory - Fairfield on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Fell Cemetery
Elderberry Blvd., Libertyville, Iowa 52567
Funeral services provided by:
Behner Funeral Home & Crematory - Fairfield
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.