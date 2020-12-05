Menu
Arthur Phillips
1952 - 2020
March 6, 1952
November 28, 2020
Arthur Phillips's passing at the age of 68 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, AL .

Dec
2
Graveside service
Garden Hills Cemetery in Opelika
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
Rhonda: Bonna and I were so very sorry to hear about Leon's passing. We are two doors down the street and were looking forward to getting to know you both better. Please know that we will do anything we can to help you through the difficult days ahead. You may call on us for anything you need. God Bless you and your family.
Joel & Bonna Cornett
December 2, 2020