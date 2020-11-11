Menu
Arthur Rambo
1940 - 2020
BORN
December 2, 1940
DIED
November 8, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Holy Family Catholic Church
Arthur Rambo's passing at the age of 79 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life in Joliet, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life website.

Published by Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Funeral service
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet, Illinois 60435
Nov
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Holy Family Catholic Church
600 Brook Forest Avenue, Shorewood, Illinois 60404
