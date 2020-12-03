Menu
Arthur Richardson
1930 - 2020
BORN
June 28, 1930
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
United States Air Force
Arthur Richardson's passing at the age of 90 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services in Auburn, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Auburn Church of Christ
208 W. 18th Street, Auburn, Indiana 46706
Dec
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Auburn Church of Christ
208 W. 18th Street, Auburn, Indiana 46706
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
