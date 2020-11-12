Menu
Arthur Schlicht
1936 - 2020
BORN
May 20, 1936
DIED
November 7, 2020
ABOUT
chicago bears
U.S. Army
Arthur Schlicht's passing at the age of 84 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hayes Funeral & Cremation Service in Bolingbrook, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hayes Funeral & Cremation Service website.

Published by Hayes Funeral & Cremation Service on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church
85055 Dugan Rd, Sugar Grove, Illinois 60554
Funeral services provided by:
Hayes Funeral & Cremation Service
