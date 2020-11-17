Arthur Shafer's passing at the age of 83 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sawyer-Pickett Funeral Home in North Vernon, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Arthur in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sawyer-Pickett Funeral Home website.
Published by Sawyer-Pickett Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.