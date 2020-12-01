Menu
Arthur Warthman
1941 - 2020
BORN
September 5, 1941
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
Ohio University
Arthur Warthman's passing at the age of 79 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Belton Stroup Funeral Home in Fairborn, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Belton Stroup Funeral Home website.

Published by Belton Stroup Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn, OH 45324
Remembering big brother Steve of my childhood friend Vicky. May God comfort in this difficult time of loss.
Ruth Schroeder Yerardi
Friend
November 27, 2020
Steve and I were great friends in high school and always looked forward to seeing each other at the reunion. Sometimes Steve would stop by the house for a short visit on his way to Mcarthur. I will miss our visits. Please accept my sympathies in the loss of a dear friend.
Ronald A Clary
Friend
November 27, 2020