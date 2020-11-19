Menu
Arthur Whitten
1994 - 2020
BORN
January 9, 1994
DIED
November 7, 2020
Arthur Whitten's passing at the age of 26 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pippin Funeral Home in Camden Wyoming, DE .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pippin Funeral Home website.

Published by Pippin Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Memorial Gathering
12:00p.m.
The Calvary Community Center
1532 E. Lebanon Rd., Dover, Delaware
Nov
22
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Calvary Community Center
1532 East Lebanon Road, Dover, Delaware 19901
Pippin Funeral Home
