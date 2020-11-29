Menu
Arthur Wilder
1930 - 2020
BORN
April 9, 1930
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Lions Club
Arthur Wilder's passing at the age of 90 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Divine Mercy Funeral Home in Fort Wayne, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
1502 Wallen Road
Dec
3
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
1502 Wallen Road
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
