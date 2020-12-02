Menu
Artis Lowery
1939 - 2020
BORN
August 2, 1939
DIED
December 1, 2020
Artis Lowery's passing at the age of 81 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bumgarner Family Funeral Service And Crematorium in Laurinburg, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bumgarner Family Funeral Service And Crematorium website.

Published by Bumgarner Family Funeral Service And Crematorium on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium Chapel
305 E. Church St., Laurinburg, North Carolina 28352
Dec
3
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium Chapel
305 E. Church St., Laurinburg, North Carolina 28352
Funeral services provided by:
Bumgarner Family Funeral Service And Crematorium
