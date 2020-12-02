Artis Lowery's passing at the age of 81 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bumgarner Family Funeral Service And Crematorium in Laurinburg, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Artis in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bumgarner Family Funeral Service And Crematorium website.