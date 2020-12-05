Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Arturo Aleman
1973 - 2020
BORN
September 27, 1973
DIED
December 1, 2020
Arturo Aleman's passing at the age of 47 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Roberts Family Affordable Funeral Home in Fort Worth, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Arturo in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Roberts Family Affordable Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Roberts Family Affordable Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Azleland Cemetery and Memorial Park
850 North Cardinal Road, Azle, Texas 76020
Dec
11
Graveside service
2:00a.m.
Azle & Lake Worth Funeral Home Chapel
850 N. Cardinal Road, Azle, Texas 76020
Funeral services provided by:
Roberts Family Affordable Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.