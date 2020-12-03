Menu
Arzanna Bell
1947 - 2020
BORN
December 7, 1947
DIED
December 1, 2020
Arzanna Bell's passing at the age of 72 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Davis Funeral Home in Clarksburg, WV .

Published by Davis Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Davis Funeral Home
124 Olen Thomas Drive, Clarksburg, Virginia 26301
Dec
5
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Davis Funeral Home
124 Olen Thomas Drive, Clarksburg, Virginia 26301
Funeral services provided by:
Davis Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Davis Funeral Home
December 3, 2020