Arzelia Hall's passing at the age of 73 on Saturday, October 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mehl's Colonial Chapel in Watsonville, CA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Arzelia in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Mehl's Colonial Chapel website.
Published by Mehl's Colonial Chapel on Nov. 15, 2020.
