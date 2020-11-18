Menu
Ashley Freeman
1983 - 2020
BORN
August 25, 1983
DIED
November 15, 2020
Ashley Freeman's passing at the age of 37 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hague Funeral Home in Medora, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hague Funeral Home website.

Published by Hague Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Medora Christian Church
76 South George Street, Medora, Indiana 47260
Funeral services provided by:
Hague Funeral Home
