Ashley Hartley
1988 - 2020
BORN
January 16, 1988
DIED
November 27, 2020
Ashley Hartley's passing at the age of 32 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, LA .

Published by Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70811
Dec
5
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70811
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
She was an inspiration to others. She was a sweet beautiful lady inside and out. Ashley and I worked [email protected] target. She will be missed by many. Rest in peace ASHLEY. My condolences goes out to her family especially her children
Wanda M. Adams
Coworker
December 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Letitia Collins
Family
December 4, 2020
Ashley was a sweet sweet soul always smiling and took care of her kids. She will be missed Love you from Shontelle.. Cousin Tiffani and PJ
Ajoke Shontelle Onifade
Family
December 4, 2020