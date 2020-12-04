Menu
Ashley Woodard
1977 - 2020
BORN
September 6, 1977
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Ashley Woodard's passing at the age of 43 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home in Greenville, SC .

Published by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Downtown
639 N. Main Street, Greenville SC 29601, South Carolina 29601
Dec
4
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
1209 Brushy Creek Road, Taylors, South Carolina 29687
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
