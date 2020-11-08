Athena was born on what she always called the most beautiful island in Greece, Kerkyra, on October 2, 1933. She was the middle of three children with an older brother, George, and a younger sister, Evangelia. Athena spent her childhood, overshadowed by World War II, the bombings of Kerkyra and the destruction of their family's dairy factory. After the war, the family moved to the city where Athena graduated from high school. Her destiny to come to America occurred as a result of her Uncle Dennis, who had earlier immigrated to Pittsburgh. He initiated an exchange of photographs with one of his employees, Angelo who had immigrated from Cephalonia, Greece as a teenager to Pittsburgh. After a short correspondence, Angelo traveled to Kekyra in the summer of 1951. He and Athena married and began their life together. They traveled by ship to America and resided in Kennedy Township. Although only 19 when she came to America, Athena's strength helped her flourish. She learned English, learned how to drive, and integrated successfully into Greek American life. A lifetime member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, she was the hub of an extended family which included Angelo's parents and his brother Gus Hareras along with his family. She had the joy of being reunited with her siblings when her older brother immigrated to America and studied at Carnegie-Mellon University for his Ph.D. and then later she sponsored the immigration of her sister's family to Pittsburgh. She was a true partner to her beloved Angelo during their 54 year marriage and enjoyed their retirement visiting her beloved island of Kerkyra. Athena, age 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 5, 2020. She is survived by her devoted sons John and Dennis Hareras and their wives, Nasia and Annette; along with her beloved grandchildren Athena and Justin Tuohey and Evan and Meredith Hareras and great grandson, Alexander. Her legacy included her love for her sisters in law, Voula Hareras and Yvonne Vassilatos along with her cousins Jimmy Vassilatos and the late Peter Vassilatos. She was blessed to be surrounded by her nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews and the admiration of all whose world she sweetened as the beloved "Thea Athena." Donations in her memory are graciously accepted by the Philoptochos Society of the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church. Services and Interment private. Arrangements by BEINHAUERS.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.