Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Atthony Scalzo
1925 - 2020
BORN
December 16, 1925
DIED
December 4, 2020
ABOUT
General Electric
US Navy
Atthony Scalzo's passing at the age of 94 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Matt Funeral Home in Utica, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Atthony in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Matt Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Matt Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
2222 Genesee Street, Utica, New York 13502
Funeral services provided by:
Matt Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.