Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Aubrey Cunningham
1963 - 2020
BORN
July 9, 1963
DIED
November 7, 2020
Aubrey Cunningham's passing at the age of 57 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Waitt Funeral Home in Brockton, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Aubrey in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Waitt Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Waitt Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main St., Brockton, Massachusetts 02301
Funeral services provided by:
Waitt Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.